Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are spending time together after being spotted walking through Rome, days after she was seen out in Paris with her "Caught Stealing" co-star Austin Butler.

A source told the Daily Mail the Paris night fueled rumors, but the relationship stayed platonic. "Zoe and Austin are just really good friends despite all the rumors that they were anything more," the insider said. The two shared drinks and laughs after the premiere, but Butler, according to the source, "is not bothered with any relationship Zoe is in or will get into."

Drawn To Styles

HARRY AND ZOE WALKING HUGGING 🥹 pic.twitter.com/LlIr41ES1z — sue ⭐️ (@hsgaaay) August 26, 2025

Friends say Kravitz is more interested in Styles, noting his energy reminds her of her father, rocker Lenny Kravitz. She finds him "really cool without trying," one source explained, adding his effortless style made an impression.

Their Rome walk was not their first outing. The Sun reported that the two were seen kissing in London last week at Rita's bistro in Soho. A witness told the outlet they were "snogging like teenagers" and "didn't seem to care if anyone saw them kissing."

Those close to the singer say he is open to letting things grow. One insider told the Daily Mail, "Harry is interested in seeing where this goes. It is very easy to fall for Zoe." They added that men often fall for her quickly because "she is beautiful and so unique a person that you just want to know more and more about her."

Kravitz, 36, has a long dating history in Hollywood. She married actor Karl Glusman in 2019 before filing for divorce the following year. She later got engaged to Channing Tatum, but they called it off in 2023. She has also been linked to Penn Badgley, Noah Centineo, Drake and Chris Pine.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz spotted together in Rome. pic.twitter.com/BBOCk0RfMi — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 25, 2025

Keeping It Casual

Despite the attention, the two are not calling it official. "If this becomes anything more than a date here and there, we will know almost immediately," a source told the Daily Mail. "They are just having fun and seeing where it all goes."

Styles, 31, has been single since splitting from actress Taylor Russell last year. He has spent much of his time in Europe working on his fourth studio album. Kravitz continues to balance her acting career with music, most recently starring in "The Batman" and working on projects like "How To Rob a Bank."