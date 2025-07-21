Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler were seen out together over the weekend in New York City, reigniting dating rumors that have followed them since last year.

The pair, who co-star in the upcoming movie "Caught Stealing," attended the immersive theater show "Viola's Room" at the Shed in Hudson Yards, PageSix said.

According to sources, Kravitz and Butler were seen arriving at the show together and later exiting into the night.

They were joined by "Caught Stealing" director Darren Aronofsky, adding a professional touch to their evening — but fans are still wondering if something more is going on.

This sighting comes months after the duo was seen kissing on set in October 2024 during a scene from their movie. While it happened on camera, the moment sparked off-screen speculation.

"Viola's Room" is created by the team behind the well-known immersive show "Sleep No More," which has attracted a long list of celebrities.

Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler spotted out together at immersive NYC show after sparking romance rumors https://t.co/10UpuJSc7a pic.twitter.com/2f0WZPMGry — Page Six (@PageSix) July 20, 2025

Butler and Kravitz Remain Silent Amid Romance Speculation

The new experience has a barefoot audience and includes voice narration by Helena Bonham Carter. It's known for its private setting and has become a hotspot for stars looking to fly under the radar.

Kravitz, 36, called off her engagement to actor Channing Tatum late last year after three years together.

According to TheNews, Butler, 33, also reportedly ended his relationship with model Kaia Gerber around the same time. The timing of both breakups has only added to the speculation.

So far, neither actor has spoken publicly about any possible relationship. A representative for Butler previously denied any romantic involvement, though neither star has commented directly since the latest sighting.

In "Caught Stealing," Butler plays a former baseball player caught in a dangerous battle for survival in 1990s New York's criminal underworld.

The film is based on a novel by Charlie Huston, who also wrote the screenplay. Kravitz stars alongside him, marking another high-profile role in her growing career.