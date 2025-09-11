Princess Diana was murdered because of her international crusade against landmines, actor and director Keith Allen has asserted, in line with exclusive insights from RadarOnline.com.

Allen, 72, who made the unpopular documentary Unlawful Killing, informed friends his inquiry into Diana's murder points not in the direction of royal intrigue, but towards the money danger presented by her movement.

In remarks posted by insiders familiar with the actor, Allen stated, "People think it's something to do with the royal family loathing Diana... It's obfuscation.

In fact, what people tend to forget is that she had become a spokesperson and focal point for banning landmines."

Allen feels Diana's impact extended to the White House. "There was so much money involved in the manufacture of landmines, and Diana had got Bill Clinton to sign a banning order," he is quoted as saying.

"Within four days of her dying, Clinton rescinded his signature. I would say Diana was murdered."

The accusation revives old conspiracy theories surrounding the 1997 Paris car accident killing Diana, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and their chauffeur.

Allen dismisses rumors based on her love affair with Fayed, instead suggesting that her global campaigning — particularly on behalf of landmine victims — threatened to upset influential military-industrial interests.

His documentary film, Unlawful Killing, partially financed by Dodi Fayed's father, former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, was withdrawn from release in the U.K. after British censors insisted on 87 cuts.

The film opened at Cannes in 2011 and was criticized for revealing unseen crash footage.

Michael Mansfield QC, counsel for the Fayed family in the official inquest, has voiced similar doubts.

"She raised the profile of the land mines," Mansfield has stated. "It seems to me she had planned various visits... and a witness who knew her well claimed she had an exposé diary in which she was going to expose the people most closely involved in the British arms trade. It seems to me that it is not unrelated to her death."

American spy agencies allegedly bugged Diana's phone calls during a stay in Washington, D.C., with Brazilian diplomat Lucia Flecha de Lima. The NSA purportedly maintained transcripts of 30 private phone calls.

The United States is among the nations that have not yet signed the 1997 Ottawa Treaty that outlaws landmines.