Daily Mail journalist Caroline Graham claims Meghan Markle's team sent her "unnecessarily aggressive" messages while she stayed by the bedside of the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, who recently underwent a leg amputation in the Philippines.

In a lengthy article published Saturday, Graham explained that her close friendship with Thomas, 81, began after interviewing him about his estranged relationship with Meghan in 2018.

"I feel it is important to set the record straight," Graham wrote, noting that she only reports stories with Thomas's express permission.

"He told me he wanted to give an interview to The Mail on Sunday as he sought control of the narrative around his amputation."

She added that Thomas has been hurt by false stories online and hoped to reach out to Meghan one last time through her reporting.

According to PageSix, Graham described the past weeks as a "roller-coaster" while Thomas recovered in the hospital.

She revealed that Thomas's son, Thomas Markle Jr., had urged her to fly to the Philippines after learning from the surgeon that his father faced a life-threatening blood clot.

Graham said she also tried to help Thomas contact Meghan's PR team, though the Duchess's spokesperson had claimed the father was unreachable due to outdated email addresses.

WHEN TABLOIDS PLAY FAMILY THERAPIST



The Daily Mail made a business out of humiliating Meghan Sussex. Now they want credit for “humanity” because one of their reporters exploited her father’s hospital bed instead of her directly. Miss me with that bullshit. This is unethical… pic.twitter.com/L3GEjabHd5 — Quinn (@Mikeedakid1) December 14, 2025

Caroline Graham Respected Thomas Markle's Privacy

Following Graham's reporting, Meghan's team criticized the journalist for allegedly breaching boundaries.

"Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father's bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately," a spokesperson said.

Despite this, Graham maintained she did not pry into the content of Meghan's letter, which was eventually delivered safely to Thomas via trusted contacts.

Graham stressed that she and Thomas had an understanding: anything he shared was off the record unless he explicitly said otherwise.

She said she even offered to step back from their friendship if it would help him reconcile with Meghan.

"Painful as that would be... it would be impossible for him to reconcile with her while having a friend in the media," she explained.

Thomas Markle has long been estranged from Meghan, notably missing her wedding in 2018 due to health issues, while the pair have had a complicated public relationship.

Amid his hospitalization, reports surfaced that Meghan had attempted to reach out but faced difficulties, including a lack of direct contact information, Mirror reported.

DMG Media, the parent company of the Daily Mail, defended Graham's presence, noting that she has been a trusted friend of Thomas since 2018 and provided care and support during his hospital stay.