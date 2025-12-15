A fresh security check called for by Britain's Home Office has ignited speculations of a possible return to spending more time in Britain for Prince Harry.

RadarOnline reported that this is the first thorough threat assessment being conducted on the duke since he stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The publication noted that Royal and VIP Executive Committee, nicknamed 'Ravec,' has been told to undertake a thorough reevaluation of Harry's threat level.

A decision is expected as early as next month after considerations of police force proposals and other government agency submissions, with a possible go-ahead on a continuous armed security detail if deemed a threat again, for which the cost will be underwritten by the British government when in Britain.

The incident has fuelled further debate over Harry's long-standing claim that he is not in a position to bring his family to Britain without being protected. His state-funded personal security detail was removed in 2020, when his level of threat was reduced, and replaced with a system which requires individual police screening before each visit. His challenge in the High Court this year proved unsuccessful.

The source pointed out that this relief is timely since King Charles III, 77, is still under cancer treatment and hasn't visited his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, since June 2022. Quotes attributed to sources by Radar Online show that Harry believes with this police protection reinstated, he will be able to travel with his children to Britain for a visit since this is not possible with the current setup.

However, sources have told the source that this move may cause a great deal of tension in Harry's marriage because Meghan Markle has already established her life in California and is considered to have reservations about returning to Britain for an extended stay.

Moreover, with the possibility of Harry spending more time in Britain or perhaps dividing his time in half in this country, royal followers have questioned how these two will manage this balance.

In spite of these reservations, Harry had traveled alone to Britain on two different occasions after ceasing to be a working royal, in September to undertake charity appearances and a brief encounter with his father. The source highlighted an encounter that took less than an hour, evidencing how relationships in the family were very delicate.

After the High Court judgment in relation to his security challenge, he publicly communicated his frustration with this judgment. Preceding this judgment, he stated, in response to this judgment, "I can't see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back at this point," per Hello! Magazine.

While officials are ready to finalize a new threat assessment, RadarOnline presented a development that may represent a critical juncture in Harry's relationship with Britain, since this event may redefine a balance in both His public roles and personal life.