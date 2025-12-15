Nicole Kidman is said to be leaning on a trusted longtime friend as she adjusts to life after her reported divorce from Keith Urban. The actress, who has kept public comment to a minimum, is described as maintaining close contact with former co-star Russell Crowe during a period of personal transition.

Yahoo! Entertainment, citing reporting from OK! Magazine, noted that Kidman and Crowe have reconnected amid the marital split. The two share a professional history, having worked together on the film "Boy Erased," and have remained friendly through years of overlapping careers in Hollywood and Australia's film community.

Crowe has also served in leadership roles at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, where Kidman held a senior position, further cementing their long-standing rapport.

According to the report, Crowe has taken on the role of confidant, offering perspective shaped by his own experience with long-term relationships and highly public personal lives. The dynamic has drawn attention largely because of the pair's enduring friendship rather than any suggestion of romance. Yahoo! Entertainment emphasized that the connection reflects familiarity and trust developed over time.

Introducing a source's assessment of Crowe's support, the outlet reported one explanation of why Kidman turned to him: "He understands exactly how devastating it is when a long marriage ends."

The renewed focus on Kidman's personal life comes as separate reports suggest Keith Urban has reconnected with Jennifer Lopez. Yahoo! Entertainment summarized claims that Urban and Lopez, both having gone through recent divorces, have been in regular contact. The communication has been framed by sources as supportive rather than romantic, rooted in shared experiences navigating breakups in the public eye.

Kidman and Crowe's friendship has periodically surfaced over the years. In 2019, Crowe publicly praised Kidman after the two coincidentally sat next to each other on a flight to Australia, calling her one of his favorite people. That moment has since been referenced as evidence of the warmth and ease between them, lending context to current reports of renewed contact.

Yahoo! Entertainment also noted that Kidman and Crowe have maintained mutual respect through their professional collaborations and industry involvement, making the reconnection appear natural amid personal upheaval. At the same time, the report stressed that neither Kidman nor Urban has publicly addressed the divorce rumors or the speculation surrounding their respective friendships.

As attention continues to surround all parties involved, Yahoo! Entertainment reported that those close to Kidman describe her focus as steadying herself emotionally and maintaining her professional commitments. For now, the developments underscore how established friendships often resurface during major life changes, particularly under the glare of public scrutiny.