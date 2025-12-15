Michelle Obama's style continues to attract public interest with a recent Instagram picture generating lots of reactions and fueling conversations on how the ex-first lady presents herself before the public.

As reported by Atlanta Blackstar, this picture series arrives during Obama's promotional tour for her second literary work titled 'The Look,' a coffee table book which features her fashion style in and out of the White House, and is a 'New York Times' bestselling publication.

Although she left Washington, Obama has increasingly started to wear bolder styles. As some have noted, this appears to be a consequence of her lack of exposure to intense media scrutiny, which characterized her years as First Lady. Her Instagram post on December 9th celebrated her makeup artist, Carl Ray, with a photo montage of her shooting a magazine cover.

Sharing a photo with a 'captioning' by Obama, she thanked Ray for being such a constant in her life. "@CarlRayMUA has been by my side since Barack and I were in the White House. He is truly an artist: Every time he picks up a brush, he brings vision, precision, and care, making sure I show up looking my best every time I'm in the spotlight. I'll always be so grateful for his incredible talent, his calming presence, and his loving heart. Read more from Carl in my new book, #TheLook, available now wherever books are sold"

In these pictures and in a video, Obama can be seen with braids pulled up into a ponytail as Ray is applying her makeup. She can also be seen wearing a specially designed strapless bustier dress. Among the pictures, one drew lots of attention. The 61-year-old Obama wore a black long-sleeved dress with see-through fabric on her upper body and a front-zipped dress with a wide belt highlighting her waist.

Atlanta Blackstar found comments from fans pouring in with accolades. : "She is stunningly beautiful."

A supporter commented with their admiration: "Wowowowoowow!!!!!! You are such an incredible human!"

Some people focused on styling rather than how fashionable it is. Some people introduced another response where someone credited her glam squad by saying, "Slayed the forever First Lady every time." Another commenter praised Obama's broader impact, stating, "Oh my God, First Lady Michelle Obama is incredible, she's a great and admirable American leader."

According to a report from Page Six, the response is in line with reactions to other public appearances in the recent past. Obama surprised her fans when she put on a see-through black dress during a date night outing with former US President Barack Obama in the past. She also sparked attention in February when she was photographed in a bathing suit during a vacation with her husband.

Such moments can be contrasted with Obama's comments in a recent People magazine interview, which were quoted in an article by Atlanta Blackstar, where she described her reactions to her appearance when she was first lady. Obama began her statements with a referral to the significance of her appearance decisions.

She stated, " I understood the symbolism of me wearing braids as the former first lady. I wasn't sure the country was ready for it yet," she said. "The CROWN Act hadn't been passed yet, and just like fashion, I didn't want my hair to become a distraction

She went on to talk about natural hair standards and their prices. "The way our hair grows naturally out of our head," Obama said. "It's beautiful, but if we struggle to make it look like the standard that means we are spending thousands of hours and lots of money straightening out what is naturally curly hair, right? And that takes time out of your life."

"The Look" was released on November 4th and is now available in stores across the nation.