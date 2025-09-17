Pamela Warner, the mother of late actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, is speaking out to correct reports about her son's tragic death in Costa Rica.

Appearing on Good Morning America on September 16, she clarified that the actor's 8-year-old daughter was not in the water when he drowned on July 21.

"She was not in the water. He was with another gentleman," Pamela said, addressing speculation that her granddaughter had been with him at the time.

Warner, best known for his role on "The Cosby Show," was 54 years old when he drowned while on vacation.

According to his mother, he was standing in water about waist to chest deep when a strong undertow pulled him under.

"My son was not an experienced swimmer. He did not know how to deal with an undertow," she explained, JustJared reported. While the man who was with him managed to escape, Warner could not.

Pamela also shared how she learned the devastating news. She recalled that when she received the call, her neighbors heard her cries.

"It was from the bottom of my soul," she said. "The pain resonated throughout my body." Despite her grief, she added that she has come to believe "that was his time."

Pamela Warner, mother of the late actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, has provided new insights into her son’s tragic drowning in #CostaRica. pic.twitter.com/ulp7qzycKl — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) September 16, 2025

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Wife Shares Wedding Photo in Heartfelt Post

The trip to Costa Rica was meant to be a family experience. Pamela explained that Warner's wife, Tenisha, and their daughter had been in the country for three weeks before his arrival as part of a Spanish immersion program.

Warner joined them later during what was supposed to be the fun, final week of the stay.

According to People, Pamela emphasized that both her daughter-in-law and granddaughter are still deeply grieving. "Children process differently," she said of the 8-year-old.

Pamela shared that witnessing the attempts to save him was heartbreaking, and she expressed how much she truly loved and cherished Papa.

Tenisha Warner, Malcolm-Jamal Warner's wife, has now spoken publicly for the first time, offering her voice amid the family's grief.

On September 12, she shared a photo from their 2017 wedding and expressed her heartbreak ahead of what would have been their anniversary.

"For the first time, I'm sharing a glimpse of the love that began it all. I can still hear my husband's laugh," she wrote.

Pamela described her son's death as both a physical and spiritual loss. While the pain remains heavy, she said her faith has helped her accept what happened. "The spiritual part of it was, that was his time. This is what I believe and what I feel."