Brigitte Bardot has died at 91, but some of the images now flooding social media were not taken in Paris, Saint-Tropez, or Hollywood. They were taken in Mexico.

In 1965, at the peak of her fame and years before she would walk away from acting for good, Bardot traveled to Mexico to film Viva María!, directed by Louis Malle and co-starring Jeanne Moreau. What came out of that shoot was not just a movie, but a series of photographs that would become some of the most recognizable images of her entire life.

Shot largely outdoors under harsh conditions, the Mexico set stripped away the studio control that had defined Bardot's sex-symbol image. Off camera, photographers captured her barefoot, relaxed, playing guitar, laughing between takes, and famously stopping production to rescue and care for a duck she found on set. The images, many taken by Douglas Kirkland, showed a version of Bardot the public rarely saw. Unstyled. Unbothered. Human.

Years later, Bardot herself acknowledged how different that moment felt. In her memoir Initiales B.B., she wrote, "The filming of Viva María! was exhausting, chaotic, and very far from the comfort of European studios." Then came the line that now reads like a quiet confession: "During Viva María!, I felt less like a prisoner of my image."

For fans and tabloids alike, those words explain why the Mexico photos endure. They don't feel posed. They feel lived in.

Bardot was born in Paris in 1934 and became an international sensation in 1956 with And God Created Woman, a role that turned her into the defining sex symbol of her era. Fame followed fast and relentlessly. By her own account, it also became unbearable. She struggled with depression, attempted suicide multiple times, and grew increasingly hostile toward the media attention surrounding her private life.

Viva María! came near the end of her peak years. In 1973, at just 39, Bardot retired from acting entirely. She later devoted her life to animal rights activism and lived largely in seclusion in Saint-Tropez.

Now, following her death, the images from Mexico are being reshared not just as vintage glamour, but as proof of something Bardot rarely admitted publicly. That for a brief moment, far from studios and spotlights, she felt free.

And the camera caught it.