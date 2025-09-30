Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her split from Ben Affleck, offering candid reflections on their short-lived marriage while promoting her upcoming film, "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

Lopez, 56, described the project as both the "best and worst" experience of her life, telling CBS Sunday Morning that while she was fulfilled creatively on set, her personal life was unraveling behind the scenes.

"I was so happy on set, but back home it was not great," Lopez said in the interview, recorded ahead of the film's Oct. 10 release.

The Grammy-nominated singer and actress filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, two months after filming wrapped. Their split was finalized in January 2025, ending their second attempt at a relationship that began more than two decades ago.

Lopez and Affleck, both longtime fixtures of Hollywood's A-list, were first engaged in 2002 before calling it off the following year. They married other partners, raised children and pursued separate careers before rekindling their romance in 2021 and tying the knot in 2022.

Despite their breakup, Lopez credited Affleck and his production company, Artist Equity, co-founded with Matt Damon, for helping to bring "Kiss of the Spider Woman" to the screen. "The movie wouldn't have been made if it wasn't for him and Artist Equity," Lopez said, as quoted by The Atlanta Black Star. "I will always give him that credit."

Still, her comments about personal growth sparked online criticism. One reader wrote in the Daily Mail's comment section: "So you married Ben just so you can say this? Ok got it LOL." Another added, "She's so desperate, she'd take him back in a minute if she could."

Others argued the split benefited Affleck, who has appeared in public smiling more often since the divorce.

@jlo IS ALREADY DIVORCED from @benaffleck. She is an absolutely free, beautiful, sexy, rich and powerful woman. To be quick, she must have given him money in the settlement because that's all he wanted from her. Next time you talk about #jlo, DO NOT MENTION #benaffleck. Thank you https://t.co/Vi68cyIa0n — ClaraLilica (@clara_lilica) January 27, 2025

Lopez, however, said the marriage and separation ultimately reshaped her outlook. "It was the best thing that ever happened to me because it changed me," she said. "It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow. I'm a different person now."

Neither Lopez nor Affleck has publicly entered a new relationship. Affleck, who shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, has largely avoided discussing the divorce. Lopez co-parents twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.