Jennifer Lopez shared how her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, stood by her during a tough time in their relationship by helping bring her dream movie to life.

Despite their divorce finalizing in January, Lopez expressed gratitude for Affleck's support as a producer on her new film, "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, aired on September 28, the 56-year-old singer and actress explained how filming the movie became both a refuge and a challenge during a time when her marriage was struggling.

"It was hard not to think about stuff, but it was like the best and the worst of times in a way," she said. "Every moment on set... I was so happy. And then back home, it was not great."

According to ENews, Lopez explained that the experience pushed her to grow in ways she truly needed. It helped her become more self-aware, and she described herself as a very different person now compared to just a year ago.

Lopez Says Affleck Helped Make Her Dream Role

The film's production was a major silver lining during the breakup, with Affleck's company, Artists Equity, financing the project.

Lopez emphasized that the film would not have been possible without him and Artists Equity, giving full credit to their support and financing.

She also recalled telling Affleck about her passion for the lead role. "I told him this was the role I was born to play and I wanted to do it, and he was like, 'OK,' and he helped make it happen."

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, marking April 26, 2024, as the official date of their separation.

Their split followed 18 months of marriage, but Lopez said she is now in a good place. "This summer was probably the best summer I've ever had," she shared.

"I realized that joy is in living... and really embracing life and everything that it brings to you," US Magazine reported

Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, 17, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, remain a big source of happiness. She added that she feels less pressure and more gratitude these days.

Affleck also spoke about their split in a candid GQ interview, saying there was no scandal or drama. "It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do," he said.