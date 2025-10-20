A private plastic surgery clinic linked to Kris Jenner said it has been overwhelmed by callers trying to guess a "secret password" the reality star revealed she and the doctor use to book friends for consultations, according to reports on Monday.

The frenzy at the clinic began after Jenner, 69, mentioned the practice on a recent episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, saying she and Dr. Steven Levine agreed on a code word so the physician would receive referrals without excessive public attention. Jenner said Levine, whom she credited for a recent face and neck lift, was reluctant to be identified publicly and requested a discreet referral method.

"Because of her results, she also said both she and Levine were getting phone calls from people pretending to know her just to get a consultation with her surgeon," Radar Online reported, citing an unnamed source. The source told the outlet the clinic has been "absolutely plagued" with calls from people claiming to be friends, family members, stylists — and in at least one case, the patient's dog walker — trying to obtain the code.

Clinic staff have reportedly rerouted calls from the main line, begun screening all new inquiries, and tightened verification procedures to stop what an insider described as "chaos" at the front desk. The Daily Mail and other outlets have reported similar accounts. A representative for Levine did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Jenner, a long-time matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has discussed cosmetic procedures publicly and has framed her recent surgery as a "refresh," telling Vogue Arabia in August that she had a facelift about 15 years earlier and sought an updated result to feel like "the best version" of herself.

On the podcast, Jenner told listeners she wanted to give Levine credit for his work but also protect his privacy. "He didn't want the attention, which I loved," she said. "And I said, but do I have your permission to say who you are? And he goes, 'Listen. I'll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password...'"

Jenner added, "So if you know me, you know what the password is," a comment that appears to have accelerated attempts by members of the public to guess it and secure appointments with the surgeon.

Experts say high-profile endorsements or mentions can quickly drive demand for cosmetic specialists, a dynamic that can strain small practices that are not prepared for sudden spikes in inquiries. Clinics typically handle surges by increasing administrative staffing, instituting online booking protocols, requiring referrals or documentation for consultations, or prioritizing existing patients.

Jenner has been vocal about cosmetic work in the past and has said she speaks openly about procedures to reduce fear and stigma around surgeries people choose for personal reasons. Her disclosure of the password technique, however, appears to have produced unintended operational headaches for the surgeon's office.

This is a developing story.