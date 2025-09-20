Kanye West openly yelled at Kris Jenner during a tense moment in his new documentary, "In Whose Name?," about his struggles with mental health.

The Grammy-winning rapper told Jenner, his former mother-in-law, that he would "rather be dead than medicated."

This emotional scene highlights the deep challenges Kanye faced while dealing with his diagnosis and family tensions.

In the documentary, Kanye expresses frustration about how he felt treated by the Kardashian-Jenner family during a time when he was taking medication.

"Y'all demasculated me and made me feel like a piece of s–t," he told Jenner. He blamed the medication for allowing the family to control him, saying, "The only reason you got away with it is because I was medicated."

The conversation escalated quickly when Jenner asked Kanye if the family took responsibility for his hospital visit.

Kanye angrily replied, "Am I lying?" and shouted that it mattered what they thought, not what the internet said, PageSix reported.

Kanye West Demands Answers from Kris Jenner in Emotional Doc Scene

Jenner, 69, tried to calm the situation by explaining, "It matters to us and you. It doesn't matter what the internet says. It matters what we think, Ye."

According to People, at one point, Kanye stormed away, grabbed a gray sweatshirt and a red "Make America Great Again" hat, then returned to question Jenner: "Did you have an effect on my mental health?"

She tearfully admitted, "Yes. Yes. Yes. I'm saying yes. And I love you. I love you. I don't want you to be not perfect. I love you."

Kanye's struggles with mental health have been public for years. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, he later suggested he might be on the autism spectrum.

During his marriage to Kim Kardashian, which lasted from 2014 until their 2022 divorce, his condition was a topic they openly discussed.

Kim appears in the documentary as well, sharing moments of concern and conflict with Kanye.

The documentary was filmed over six years with Kanye's cooperation, showing an honest look into his life and challenges.