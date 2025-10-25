Cara Delevingne is proving that even the most glamorous nights come with their fair share of behind-the-scenes chaos.

The 33-year-old model and actress gave fans a peek into the not-so-perfect side of Hollywood after revealing she suffered a wardrobe malfunction just moments before walking the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, Delevingne shared a lighthearted "gala dump" on Instagram featuring photos and videos from the October 18 event.

In one clip, the "American Horror Story: Delicate" star can be seen standing barefoot on the pavement—her toenails still drying—while her stylist, John Mumblo, crouched behind her to fix a large rip along the back of her stunning Tamara Ralph Couture gown.

"Scroll through to reveal the truth behind the glitz and glamour," Delevingne wrote in her caption, joking about the not-so-glamorous moment, PageSix reported.

The sparkling silver halter gown, detailed with mint-green floral accents, was from Tamara Ralph's spring 2025 couture collection.

Cara Delevingne reveals her dress ripped right before Academy Museum Gala: ‘The truth behind the glitz and glamour’ #caradelevingne pic.twitter.com/gGHnDRj6aa — JL News Hub 🇺🇸 (@JLNewsHub) October 24, 2025

Cara Delevingne Stays Cool After Dress Rip

The tear, located just below Delevingne's backside, could have easily ruined her big moment.

Luckily, Mumblo acted fast, sewing her into the dress right before she stepped in front of the cameras.

His quick fix was barely visible once Delevingne hit the red carpet, where she posed confidently for photos.

Fans were quick to praise both Delevingne and her stylist for handling the mishap with such calm and humor.

While some admired the flawless repair job, others couldn't help but comment on the model's soft makeup look and her signature bold brows.

Despite the stressful moment, Delevingne appeared unfazed throughout the evening.

According to People, inside the gala, she was spotted chatting and laughing with fellow stars including Jenna Ortega, Kaia Gerber, Joey King, and Rachel Sennott.

Her easygoing attitude only added to her charm, showing that even when things go wrong, she knows how to keep her cool.

Delevingne's candid post reminded fans that the red carpet magic they see often comes with a team working hard behind the scenes.

"It's pure talent and preparation," she wrote, giving credit to her glam squad for pulling everything together at the last minute.