Supermodel Cara Delevingne faced an unexpected moment outside the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show in Paris when event staff failed to recognize her, forcing her to wait in line like a regular guest.

The 33-year-old, known for her bold fashion choices, arrived at the event wearing a black tank top that read "Come Together," paired with jeans featuring leather chap-style panels and oversized sunglasses.

Despite her high-profile status, Delevingne was not immediately let in and appeared visibly frustrated in a video that has since gone viral on TikTok.

"OK, I'm just going to walk in, this is getting crazy," she said after waiting behind a group of attendees, US Magazine reported.

She then asked a staffer, "Can I just go in?" but was stopped again when asked to present a QR code.

A member of her team reportedly told security, "She doesn't have one," to which Delevingne replied, "This is just crazy."

It wasn't until she removed her sunglasses that a staff member recognized her face. The staffer quickly apologized and let her into the venue. "Is that OK? Thank you," Delevingne said as she finally made her way inside.

Cara Delevingne Lands Front Row After Entry Mix-Up

Despite the rocky entrance, Delevingne later appeared calm as she waited in another line before taking her place in the front row.

According to DailyMail, she sat alongside stars such as Helen Mirren, Paris Jackson, Jenna Coleman, Woody Harrelson, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Stella McCartney, the designer behind the show and daughter of Beatles legend Paul McCartney, unveiled her latest collection during the event.

Delevingne's outfit, featuring the name of The Beatles' song "Come Together," was seen by some as a nod to Stella's musical roots.

Fans on social media had strong reactions to the incident. One user wrote, "She was literally the face of a whole brand and she couldn't be let in? This seems disorganized."

Another said, "She's not an influencer or press — she's a front row guest and clearly should have been ushered in right away."