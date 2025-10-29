Emily Estefan's romantic partner, the artist and daughter of the legendary artist Gloria Estefan , was arrested on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, in Miami, on charges of robbery with violence and domestic assault.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office arrest report, the charges include strong-arm robbery and misdemeanor battery.

The complaint alleges that during an argument, the accused grabbed his partner's cell phone, whose name has been withheld, and struck her on the hand with it. During the struggle, the victim sustained a bruise around her left eye and scratches on the right side of her neck.

Records indicate that the couple has been a domestic partnership for approximately eight years, which coincides with the public relationship between Emily Estefan and Gemeny Hernandez.

Hernandez denied taking the phone but admitted to participating in the physical altercation. She was released after posting $3,000 bail.

Emily and Gemeny have shared professional projects, including a podcast launched in 2022, and have appeared together at public events. The victim called 911 even as the situation was unfolding in her home.