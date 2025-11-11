Britney Spears' teenage sons, Sean and Jayden Federline, are "devastated" because she went back to Instagram after they thought she was off the platform for good, and they feel it has fueled years of chaos and public embarrassment.

According to RadarOnline, the 43-year-old pop icon restored her account on November 8, less than a week after taking it down amid a string of concerning posts. Her comeback featured a lingerie-clad video paired with a cryptic caption about "boundaries" and "the devil in the details."

A source close to the family told the outlet, "The boys really thought she'd logged off for good. They've been embarrassed for years by the half-naked dancing videos and the strange rambling captions. They just want her to get help, not attention."

Sources close to Spears said Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19—both of whom are living in Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline—believed she had finally decided to step away from social media. This latest reappearance has left her sons feeling defeated, according to sources.

Another source expressed their exasperation. "Britney's Instagram has been a sore point for a long time. The boys have begged her to stop posting the topless and raunchy stuff because it's mortifying for them. They love her, but they can't handle seeing their mom like that online. Her coming back now — after everything — feels like another slap in the face."

The news outlet noted that Spears' posts in recent months have raised renewed concern over her mental health. The singer has shared pole dancing clips, semi-nude selfies, and videos in which she appeared to be bruised and disoriented.

Her recent online antics also reignited tensions with her ex-husband, who accused her of substance abuse and erratic behavior in his memoir released earlier this year.

But despite the backlash, friends of Spears say she sees Instagram as an empowering tool. "Britney believes she's finally taking charge of her own life and how she's seen," says one source. "In her mind, the posts are about freedom and creativity, not shock value. What she doesn't grasp is how upsetting and uncomfortable it's been for her boys to watch."

Spears' Instagram, which boasts over 42 million followers, has since been restored in full, with all her older posts included once again.