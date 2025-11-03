Britney Spears removed her Instagram account on November 2, following weeks of troubling posts that sparked widespread concern among her 42 million followers.

The singer's profile, which displayed an error message indicating the account had been deleted or removed, disappeared amid ongoing tensions with her ex-husband Kevin Federline over his newly released memoir.​

The 43-year-old pop star's social media break follows the October release of Federline's book "You Thought You Knew," in which he made several serious allegations about Spears' behavior during their marriage and her relationship with their two adult sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. The memoir contains contentious claims, including accusations that Spears punched Sean in the face, stood in her sons' doorways with a knife, and made threats against the children.​

In response to the memoir's publication, Spears publicly defended herself across social media platforms. On X, she stated, "The constant gaslighting from my ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys."

She accused Federline of spreading "white lies" in his book for financial gain, insisting that she remains the one genuinely hurt by the situation.​

However, Spears' removal from Instagram followed a series of posts that raised red flags for concerned fans. On October 7, she shared a video showing bruises on her arms and bandages wrapped around her hands and wrists. In her caption, she explained the injuries resulted from falling down stairs at a friend's house and mentioned her sons' departure to Hawaii to stay with their father.​

Later that month, Spears referenced her 2018 rehabilitation experience during her 13-year conservatorship, describing a "traumatic" four-month period when she claimed she was prevented from accessing her bedroom privately and was restricted from leaving. She also compared the experience to the movie "Maleficent," suggesting she felt stripped of freedom and autonomy.​

Additionally, she shared cryptic dance videos with unintelligible captions, many with comments disabled to prevent public engagement. These posts prompted concern from followers regarding her overall well-being.​

While it remains unclear whether Spears chose to deactivate her account or if Instagram took action, her other social media accounts on X and TikTok remain active. This marks another chapter in Spears' complicated relationship with public scrutiny following her 2021 conservatorship termination, which ended the 13-year arrangement overseen by her father, Jamie Spears.