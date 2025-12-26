Brooklyn Beckham sparked fresh talk about a deepening family rift after sharing a quiet but telling post with his wife, Nicola Peltz, on Christmas Eve.

The 26-year-old shared a photo on his Instagram Story showing the couple holding hands, paired with the caption, "My everything x."

While the image looked loving and calm, its timing raised eyebrows as tensions with the Beckham family continue to make headlines, DailyMail reported.

The post came as rumors swirled that Brooklyn has blocked his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and his younger brother Cruz on Instagram.

Though Brooklyn did not directly address the claims, his recent social media activity has added fuel to the fire.

Earlier in the week, he uploaded a TikTok video of himself walking down a sidewalk while a lyric from Lady Gaga's song "Telephone" played in the background: "Sorry, I cannot hear you. I'm kinda busy." Many fans saw the lyric choice as a pointed message aimed at his family.

The timing of that video was especially notable because it followed a public statement from his 20-year-old brother Cruz.

Brooklyn Beckham sends pointed message with wife Nicola Peltz as family feud rages on https://t.co/wHfrg4ppg5 pic.twitter.com/UhkcLYJj3C — Page Six (@PageSix) December 25, 2025

Cruz Beckham Clears Up Rumors About Parents

Cruz denied reports that their parents unfollowed Brooklyn and instead claimed the opposite.

"My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked ... as did I," he wrote in an Instagram Story on Dec. 21.

Sources close to the Beckham family say the situation has been painful. One insider described David and Victoria as "heartbroken," adding that the sudden distance was especially hard during the holidays, a time usually meant for togetherness.

While Brooklyn and Nicola spent Christmas Eve together, David and Victoria celebrated in the UK with their other children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, sharing cheerful moments online.

This family tension is not new. According to PageSix, rumors of strain began after Brooklyn and Nicola married in 2022, with reports suggesting friction between Nicola and Victoria.

The divide became more noticeable in May when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration.

Later, the couple was also absent from Netflix's "Victoria Beckham" docuseries, which featured the rest of the family.