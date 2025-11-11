Former "Smallville" star Allison Mack spoke publicly for the first time since her release from federal prison in 2023.

The 43-year-old actress recounted her sentencing in New York City in 2021 during a podcast, Allison After NXIVM, produced by CBC's Uncover.

Mack described the emotional impact on her family, saying, "Oh, my God, my poor brother behind me, having to hear this about his sister. My poor mom. I'm so sorry, you guys. I can take it, but like fuck, you guys, I'm so sorry. I don't see myself as innocent, and they were."

She also recalled the judge's remarks at sentencing, who described her as "callous" for having "laughed at people's pain and led people in negative directions."

Mack addressed her use of celebrity in the group, admitting, "I think that I capitalized on the things I had, and so the success I had as an actor, I think I did capitalize on that." When asked about her role as an accomplice, she added that she believed she was "very effective in moving Keith's vision forward."

In the podcast, Mack candidly confronted her actions, saying, "I don't see myself as innocent."

NXIVM,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ of which Keith Raniere was a co-founder, was heavily criticized as a manipulative self-help organization. Mack was charged with bringing women into DOS, a secret subgroup where they were allegedly forced sexual subservience.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2019, Raniere was convicted and he is presently serving a 120-year jail term for crimes that included sex trafficking and racketeering. Mack spent almost two years in the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, and she was released under the First Step Act, a legislation that allows federal inmates to be granted early release credits for good ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌behavior.

Personal Life After Prison

Following her release, Mack's personal life has shifted dramatically. In 2020, she filed for divorce from her then-wife, "Battlestar Galactica" actress Nicki Clyne, whom she married in 2017 at the urging of NXIVM co-founder Raniere, according to TMZ.

More recently, Mack remarried a man named Frank in Los Angeles. PEOPLE reported that the couple met shortly after her release at a dog park, became engaged around Christmas 2024, and tied the knot in June 2025.

Mack's post-prison reflections come more than five years after her initial arrest on April 20, 2018, when authorities accused her of facilitating Raniere's coercive operations.