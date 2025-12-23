Kyle Chrisley, 34, the eldest son of reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, was taken into custody Saturday night in Tennessee after a volatile encounter with law enforcement, officials said.

The incident reportedly began when Chrisley's wife called 911, saying he was "being belligerent" while walking down the center of a two-lane street, with her following in her car.

Deputies told People that when they approached Chrisley, he "became immediately aggressive, charged at deputies and began to throw punches and assault deputies." After a brief scuffle, officers used OC spray to subdue him and complete the arrest.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Chrisley is accused of striking three officers and threatening their lives, saying he "would kill all of them." Officers said he had about 64 ounces of beer in him and was very drunk.

Chrisley is charged with a slew of offenses, including assault on a law officer, domestic violence, resisting arrest, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct, and there are some other charges from incidents that happened before as well.

Troubled Past

This is not the first time that Chrisley has trouble with the law. Back in March 2023, he was taken into custody for aggravated assault after he was accused of threatening his employer with a "fixed blade" during a heated argument.

His wife, Ashleigh Chrisley, told Page Six that the incident was largely a misunderstanding.

"Kyle has a knife that he carries for work, but he did not pull it out or brandish it, nor did he use it on the person," she said, calling the altercation "a verbal disagreement" that turned physical after the other man pushed him. She added, "Kyle has PTSD, so it was more self-defense on Kyle's side."

Some of his previous arrests include a drug possession charge made against him in 2019 in Oklahoma, and a separate warrant accusing him of making death threats towards a former partner, though those charges were eventually dismissed after the ex-partner declined to cooperate.

Family Turmoil

Chrisley's struggles have played out publicly, particularly in relation to his famous parents. Todd and Julie legally adopted Kyle's daughter, Chloe, in 2016, after Kyle battled substance abuse.

In a September episode of "The Chrisleys: Back to Reality," Todd recounted a prison visit from his son while he served time for fraud. "He apologized for his involvement [and] for the things he had done," Todd said.

"And he said, 'If I could take them back I would but I can't and I'm asking can we just pick up from here and move forward.'" At the time, Todd added, reconciliation "wasn't possible."