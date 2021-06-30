"Smallville" star Allison Mack was sentenced to 3 years in prison on June 30 instead of the 17 years that people have expected. Why?

Mack has pled guilty to two charges related to her association with the NXIVM sex cult. As such, prison time was almost guaranteed. But the talks going around about her sentence was certainly not 3 years, but at least 17. What happened?

The Smallville actress was sentenced to three years behind bars on Wednesday (June 30) after she plead guilty in April 2019 to two specfic crimes: 1 count for being part of a racketeering conspiracy and 1 count for engaging in racketeering, which covered crimes such as extortion and forced labor.

She did not deny that she played a significant role in making sure the harmful cult was operating smoothly.

Apart from the 3 years in jail, Allison will also have to pay a $20,000 fine. This is what the Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York has announced.

Just before this sentence was made, it was reported that Mack's own mom wrote a letter to the judge to see other factors and facts surrounding this case, in a bid to lower the anticipated prison sentence.

According to Radar Online, Mack's mother wrote that her daughter has already since changed after she was caught. She has turned her life around, after reportedly feeling remorseful for what she has done. The mother also hinted that her daughter was lured only by this cult because she too, like the victims, were feeling out of sorts about her identity and her purpose in life when her acting career stopped.

Mom Mindy also said Mack felt she was singled out when there are so many more other people involved.

Mack went home to her parents while her legal case was being heard. "In the beginning of her time with us, she was very emotional and confused about how this could have happened to her, that she did nothing wrong. In her mind, she was following Keith's guidance in helping herself and other women to conquer their attachments and limitations. She was angry that she had been singled out for punishments when many women were equally involved in the sorority," the mom wrote.

Mack, who was being guided by the cult leader Keith Raniere, reportedly assisted in running a women's group involving women she manipulated and forced to have sex with Raniere. One particular detail about this whole thing was that the girls had to brand themselves with Raniere's initials.

