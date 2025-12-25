Florence Pugh has become one of the most recognizable faces in modern cinema. The British actress, born and raised in Oxford, England, has built an impressive career in just over a decade. Her ability to take on diverse characters across genres has made her a standout among Hollywood's rising stars.

What makes Pugh's career particularly remarkable is how quickly she gained recognition. She started with smaller projects and quickly rose to star in some of the biggest movies of recent years. Her dedication to each character and willingness to push boundaries have earned her critical praise and a devoted fanbase.

Today, she stands among the most sought-after actresses in the industry. Here's a look at all the star's breakout roles.

'Lady Macbeth'

Florence Pugh's true breakout came in 2016 with "Lady Macbeth," a film based on Nikolai Leskov's novella "Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District."

At just 21 years old, Pugh took on her first lead role, playing Katherine, an unhappily married bride in 19th-century England who grows increasingly violent.

The film marked a turning point for Pugh's career, reviving her interest in cinema after she had become discouraged by her experience working on the television pilot "Studio City," where she faced pressure to change her appearance.

Pugh attributed her attraction to the role to her preference for characters with "confusing or at least interesting" motivations. Critics praised her performance extensively. Variety's Guy Lodge commended her portrayal of the character's "complex, under-the-skin transformation," while other reviewers noted her remarkable ability to command the screen.

The role earned Pugh the British Independent Film Award (BIFA) for Best Performance by an Actress in a British Independent Film, establishing her as a talent to watch. Following "Lady Macbeth," she received a nomination for the BAFTA Rising Star Award at the 71st British Academy Film Awards in 2018.

'The Little Drummer Girl'

In 2018, Pugh took on a significant television role in "The Little Drummer Girl," a six-part miniseries adaptation of John le Carré's spy novel. She played Charmian "Charlie" Ross, an actress who becomes embroiled in an espionage plot.

Her performance was met with widespread praise from critics. Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair called Pugh "terrific throughout."

'Midsommar'

Following "Fighting with My Family," Pugh went directly to film "Midsommar," director Ari Aster's horror film, released in July 2019. She portrayed Dani Ardor, a woman dealing with personal grief who travels to a Swedish commune with her boyfriend.

Pugh's performance became one of the most discussed aspects of the film. Critics complimented her portrayal of the desolate and emotionally fragile Dani Ardor, with David Edelstein of Vulture calling it "amazingly vivid." She had to cry extensively throughout filming, using music to help get into character and access the deep emotional well required for such a demanding role.

The film became a summer hit and critical darling, grossing over $27 million for A24.

In 2025, Pugh revealed that filming "Midsommar" led to six months of depression, showing the toll such emotionally demanding work took on her. Despite this personal struggle, her performance remains one of the most powerful pieces of her early career.

'Black Widow'

In 2021, Pugh joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Black Widow," in which she portrayed Yelena Belova, a spy trained in the Red Room alongside Natasha Romanoff. Her character is introduced as someone equally skilled in combat and espionage but with a distinctly different personality and approach to freedom than Natasha.

Director Cate Shortland gave Pugh significant creative freedom in developing Yelena. She worked to develop Yelena as someone fresh out of the Red Room.

The film grossed nearly $400 million worldwide despite pandemic-related restrictions, and Pugh's performance as the dynamic, funny, yet skilled Yelena became a fan favorite. She later reprised the role in the Disney+ series "Hawkeye" that same year.

'Dune: Part Two'

In 2024, Pugh joined another major franchise with Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two," where she played Princess Irulan.

Pugh brought regality and intelligence to the role of Princess Irulan, a character central to the political intrigue of the Dune universe. The film grossed over $711 million worldwide and garnered positive reviews. Director Denis Villeneuve publicly praised Pugh's work, with reports indicating he called her "one of the actors who 'will be the new power in Hollywood.'"