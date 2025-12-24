In 2025, influence is not just about fame. It is about connection, courage, and using talent to bring people together.

This year, six well-known figures stand out for shaping culture, art, and social change in ways that feel real and lasting.

Their impact reaches far beyond stages and screens, touching everyday lives around the world.

Ed Sheeran

At the top of the list is Ed Sheeran, a musician known for making massive crowds feel like close friends, Billboard said.

His songs are deeply personal, yet they belong to everyone. Whether people listen alone or sing along in packed stadiums, his storytelling creates a shared experience.

Just as important, Sheeran's kindness and down-to-earth nature make him someone fans trust and admire. He does not just perform music—he builds a space where everyone feels welcome.

Scarlett Johansson

Next is Scarlett Johansson, whose fearless choices have shaped modern film. From a young age, she showed wisdom and strength beyond her years.

Over time, she built a career that crosses many genres without being boxed in. Johansson's influence comes from her courage to take risks and be vulnerable.

She proves that lasting success comes from staying true to yourself, even when it feels hard.

Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim earns his place through both talent and action. Known for major TV roles, he also uses his voice to fight for fairness.

He pushed back against stereotypes in his work and took a public stand for equal pay, even when it cost him personally. His influence goes beyond entertainment, showing how artists can demand respect and justice.

Kristen Bell

Another powerful voice is Kristen Bell, who blends creativity with care for others. While she shines as an actor and producer, her deeper impact comes from her work helping families in need.

She balances a busy career with generosity and honesty, reminding people that success means little if it does not help others.

Hozier

Hozier shapes the world through music that feels timeless and truthful. His songs are rich with meaning and emotion, inspiring other artists and listeners alike.

According to Time, his kindness and humility make his influence even stronger, proving that quiet sincerity can leave a deep mark.

Willy Chavarria

Rounding out the list is Willy Chavarria, a fashion designer changing how people see beauty and identity.

His work proudly reflects his Chicano roots and challenges old ideas about who belongs in fashion. By building bridges through art, he helps communities feel seen and valued.

Together, these six figures show that true influence in 2025 comes from heart, courage, and the power to bring people closer together.