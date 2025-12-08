Kelsea Ballerini made it clear during her Dec. 5 concert in Sydney, Australia, that she won't tolerate disrespect at her shows.

While performing her breakup song "Penthouse," a fan shouted "Team Morgan," referencing her ex-husband Morgan Evans.

Ballerini paused mid-song and firmly told the crowd, "F--k off. Team everyone's happy," as fans cheered and laughed, Cosmopolitan reported. She then flashed a thumbs-up, followed by a middle finger, before continuing the performance.

Hours later, the singer addressed the moment on Instagram, warning fans that future interruptions could result in the song being removed from her setlist.

In her Instagram post, Ballerini reminded fans that the song holds special meaning and should remain a space for connection rather than a moment for anyone to call attention to themselves or reopen old stories.

The 32-year-old's reaction reflects her ongoing focus on her music and personal boundaries. "Penthouse" comes from her 2023 EP "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat," which explores her 2022 divorce from Evans.

Kelsea Ballerini Tells Heckler to "F--k Off" for Calling Out Ex Morgan Evans during her concert in Sydney, Australia. pic.twitter.com/Q3ZyXsLWGI — GiggleVibesDaily (@GiggleVibes247) December 7, 2025

Kelsea Ballerini Defends Her Music

The song's lines express the pain and disappointment she experienced during her breakup, showing how honestly she channels those emotions into her music.

Ballerini has also had to address fan speculation about other tracks. Last month, she clarified that her song "Emerald City" was written to connect with listeners' emotions rather than comment on her ex-boyfriend Chase Stokes' past relationships.

According to ENews, Stokes, whom she dated for three years before their split in September, called the rumors "f--king weird" and urged fans to "grow up."

The singer's breakups have been public and emotional. Sources told Us Weekly that her relationship with Stokes was "rocky and toxic," leaving her friends relieved that the relationship ended.

Stokes previously posted on Instagram to defend himself, writing, "Don't believe the media. I'm blocked, I did nothing wrong. Sorry. I tried. It is what it is. Onwards and upwards."

Her close companions have hinted that she appears more content when she stays away from situations that bring unnecessary tension.