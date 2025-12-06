Meghan Markle has made contact with her father, Thomas Markle, after he underwent an emergency amputation in the Philippines — a sudden development that has once again dragged their long-running family rift into public view.

A spokesperson for the Duchess confirmed the outreach, saying to Page Six, "I can confirm she has reached out to her father." Nothing more was offered, including whether the two have spoken directly, or if her message has even reached him in the ICU.

The minimal comment arrived as Thomas, 81, continues to recover from the unexpected surgery.

His son, Thomas Markle Jr., told the Daily Mail that his father's foot changed color within hours, first blue, then black, prompting emergency scans. He said medical staff told them plainly that "the leg had to be amputated" to save his life.

Thomas Jr. has asked people to keep his father in their thoughts. He said the older Markle remains on heavy medication and is hooked up to several machines as doctors monitor complications, including a clot in his thigh.

Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, expressed similar worry, noting that her father has "been through so much" already — heart attacks, a stroke, and the trouble that followed his move overseas.

The outreach from Meghan marks one of the few known attempts at contact since their fallout in 2018.

Experts Say Contact Could Shift the Narrative

Some royal commentators believe the Duchess' decision to reach out — even modestly — may carry benefits beyond the personal.

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, royal expert Katie Nicholl suggested that if Meghan tried sincerely to repair the relationship, it "would be a masterstroke of PR," further stating that it would reflect the caring and empathizing nature of the couple which they very often put forward in their public engagements. "Actions speak louder than words," she said.

Nicholl noted that both of Meghan's siblings have urged her to reach out. Thomas Jr. said this week that he hopes his sister shows "some compassion," especially now that their father is unable to speak much while he remains heavily sedated.

Journalist Richard Palmer echoed those sentiments, saying that if the Sussexes were receiving shrewd PR advice, they would already be working to "fix things between them."

Kinsey Schofield, another royal commentator, warned that the optics surrounding the Sussexes' recent media appearances could complicate the situation. Meghan released the Christmas special of her Netflix cooking show this week, while Prince Harry appeared on "The Late Show." Schofield said that sharing lighthearted content online during Thomas' medical emergency "is not a good reflection on her."

As for Thomas, his condition remains serious.

His son told the Daily Mail that the family hopes to hear from Meghan and Harry personally. "I would implore Meghan and Harry to reach out to Dad," he said, explaining that nurses described him as "heavily medicated" and "hooked up to all kinds of machines."