Vice President JD Vance wife, Usha Vance, was spotted last month without her wedding ring, and since then, there have been numerous online rumors regarding their marriage.

Vance has now broken his silence and has denied these rumors.

He and Usha, who got married in 2014, have three children: two sons, Ewan, 8, and Vivek, 5, and a daughter, Mirabel, ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌3.

In a conversation with NBC News, Vance, 41, stated that the rumors being circulated about their relationship is the last thing they would be bothered ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌with.

"Our marriage is as strong as it's ever been," he said, noting that he and Usha "get a kick out of" the rumors. He added that life comes with ups and downs. "With anything in life, you take the good with the bad," he said.

"You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too."

Vance also praised Usha for how she's embraced her new role as Second Lady. "I think Usha's really taken to it," he said. "It's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role."

Wedding Ring Sparks Online Buzz

The rumors began circulating after Usha appeared alongside First Lady Melania Trump last month without her wedding ring. Representatives for Usha quickly dismissed the speculation, telling People magazine last month that any concern was overblown.

"[She is] a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes," the statement read.

Vance recalled a more recent lighthearted moment, when his wife joked about leaving her wedding ring behind before a public outing.

"She was like, 'Oh, if I don't go back and get them, there's going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media,'" he told NBC News.

"And I was like, let them. It's not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny."

The couple also faced questions about Vance's interaction with Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk.

There’s a lot of controversy over this hug between Erika Kirk and JD Vance.



Imagine being outraged over a 2.5 second hug between friends?



Help me understand. pic.twitter.com/FIuYGpqsh7 — brittany (@by__brittany) October 31, 2025

Social media users misinterpreted a hug between the two at a Turning Point USA event in October. Erika, 37, explained the moment on "Megyn Kelly Live," describing it as a comforting gesture. "My love language is touch, if you will," she said, per Us Weekly.

"So, I will give you a play-by-play: They just played the emotional video. I'm walking over, [JD] is walking over. I'm starting to cry."

While​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ they hugged, Vance whispered to her, "I'm so proud of you" and Erika answered him, "God bless you" by touching the back of his head — a move that she said she always does when she hugs someone.

Vance recognized the confusion but considered it as nothing serious.