Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni over the film "It Ends With Us" is taking an emotional toll after a federal judge dismissed most of her claims, while the remaining retaliation case is still headed toward trial next month.

A source told People that the case has been "emotionally taxing" for Lively, who reportedly believed filing suit was necessary even though she knew the process would be difficult. The source added that she is still preparing for her day in court.

Lively filed her complaint in December 2024, alleging that Baldoni and others involved in the production of "It Ends With Us" engaged in sexual harassment, intimidation, and retaliation. Her filings said she raised concerns about conduct on set and later faced backlash, while Baldoni denied the allegations and challenged her account.

The legal fight between the two stars has moved through several major filings. Lively first filed a complaint and later a federal lawsuit in Manhattan; Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios then responded with a $400 million countersuit accusing Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and others of defamation and extortion, before the court later dismissed that countersuit.

On Apr. 2, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman dismissed 10 of Lively's 13 claims, including sexual harassment and defamation counts. Reuters and BBC reported that three claims remain, centered on retaliation, and those claims are scheduled for trial on May 18 in New York, BBC reported.

Lively has said in court filings that the alleged conduct caused fear, anxiety, and trauma, and that the fallout affected her family life as well. Baldoni has continued to deny wrongdoing, and his legal team has argued that her claims do not support the broader case she brought.

Ryan Reynolds has also been drawn into the dispute because Baldoni included him in the countersuit, but the court dismissed those claims along with the rest of Baldoni's case.

Taylor Swift has been mentioned in court materials and reporting because of her friendship with Lively and text messages that became part of the record, though she was not a party to the lawsuit, and a subpoena aimed at her was later withdrawn, as per CNN.