Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni met in a Manhattan courtroom on February 11 to see if they could settle their long-running legal dispute before it goes to trial.

The private meeting, ordered by the court, ended without a deal. Still, both sides say a settlement could happen later.

The former "It Ends With Us" co-stars attended a closed-door conference with Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse.

The goal was simple: find out if the case could be resolved without a public trial.

Outside the courthouse, Baldoni, 42, arrived holding hands with his wife, Emily, and smiled for cameras, Vulture reported.

Lively, 38, walked in alone wearing a sharp suit and kept a serious expression. Though their outfits drew attention online, the focus inside was strictly legal.

After the meeting, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, confirmed the talks did not lead to an agreement.

He called the discussion "unsuccessful" but added that "there's always a chance" the two sides could reach a deal later. When asked about the upcoming trial, Freedman said, "We're looking forward to it."

So is no one going to talk about how strange it is that Blake and Justin showed up to court today in matching colors today. pic.twitter.com/vImcWWatnO — AZGirl (@k2m_10210) February 12, 2026

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Trial Set for May 18

The civil trial is now scheduled to begin on May 18. It was first set for March but was delayed because Judge Lewis J. Liman is overseeing other criminal cases.

According to US Magazine, as the judge explained earlier, "As important as this case is ... criminal trials take precedent."

Lively filed her lawsuit in December 2024. She accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and claimed he helped lead a smear campaign against her after filming "It Ends With Us," the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel. The film, directed by Baldoni and starring both actors, was released in August 2024.

Baldoni has denied the allegations. He later filed a countersuit against Lively and The New York Times, which reported on her claims. That countersuit was dismissed in June 2025.

In December 2025, Lively's attorneys, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, said she remains committed to her case. They stated she filed her complaint to stand up for a safe workplace and is "more determined than ever" to pursue her claims at trial.

Freedman, speaking for Baldoni, said his clients are "deeply grateful for the support and kind words they've received" and added, "We trust that the truth will ultimately prevail."