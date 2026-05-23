Former boxing champ Adrien Broner is facing the heat online after an interaction with 19-year-old streamer Aya Tanjali went viral on social media platforms during a live stream.

According to HotNewHipHop, the controversy began after clips circulated online showing Broner appearing to touch Tanjali inappropriately during a livestream gathering. In the footage, Broner, who was seated next to the influencer, appeared to tap her with the back of his hand as she stood up to leave. Tanjali later exited the room and addressed the incident while still on stream, visibly upset by the encounter.

"That has never happened to me," Tanjali said during the livestream. "I really hope he apologizes. I know he's drunk, but being drunk doesn't excuse your behavior. That's just weird," she added as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

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The clip quickly gained traction online, prompting widespread discussion about boundaries and conduct during livestream collaborations. Many users criticized Broner's actions, while others debated whether the incident was intentional.

Broner later responded after the video went viral. According to reports shared by entertainment outlets, the former boxer denied violating Tanjali and claimed the reaction was being exaggerated.

"Man ain't nobody violated that girl," Broner reportedly said. "She overdoing it. Tell her I said I'm sorry and I apologize. Call or text me."

Tanjali later addressed the situation again on her Instagram Story, attempting to calm speculation surrounding the incident. She clarified that she is not pursuing legal action against Broner despite rumors circulating online.

The streamer explained that, after rewatching the footage, she no longer believed Broner intended harm. However, she maintained that the interaction still made her uncomfortable.

"At the same time, I still feel like no man should be putting their hands on a woman in any way that can make her uncomfortable, intentional or not," she wrote.

Tanjali also urged social media users to stop spreading false information and thanked supporters who reached out to check on her following the incident.

Broner, once considered one of boxing's biggest stars, has frequently made headlines in recent years for controversial behavior outside the ring. The former four-division world champion transitioned into online entertainment and livestream appearances after his boxing career slowed down.