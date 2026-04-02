Text messages in which Blake Lively called Justin Baldoni a "rabid pig" and Taylor Swift referred to him with an expletive and a "tiny violin" were among hundreds of documents unsealed this year in Lively's sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against the actor-director and his production company over the 2024 film "It Ends With Us."

The messages, made public ahead of a January court hearing in Manhattan federal court, show mutual animosity between Lively and Baldoni that dates to filming in 2023 and continued into 2024 as the movie's promotion unfolded and the legal dispute escalated, according to court records reviewed by news outlets.

Lively filed her complaint with the California Civil Rights Department in December 2024, alleging Baldoni subjected her to sexual harassment on set and that he and Wayfarer Studios retaliated with a smear campaign after she complained.

Baldoni has denied the allegations. His countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and others for defamation and extortion was dismissed in June 2025. A trial is scheduled for May 18, 2026.

According to People, one exchange from July 11, 2024, shows Lively texting "It Ends With Us" author Colleen Hoover about Baldoni's alleged behavior.

"Despite his repeated disturbing behavior and acts, I still feel bad for him," Lively wrote, according to the documents. She continued: "To be reminded multiple times DAILY that he's smearing me for ... asking him not to sexually or emotionally harass me? ... And instead he chooses to make a monster outta me ... but what's my crime. ... And he just keeps behaving like a rabid pig." Hoover replied that Baldoni was "playing victim while you work your ass off to make a better movie," the records show.

Other unsealed messages from December 2024 capture Swift's support for Lively. AP News reported that after Lively checked in with her friend, Swift responded that some of Lively's recent texts had felt "like I was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees."

The next day, Swift sent Lively a link to a People magazine story about Baldoni and wrote, "I think this b---- knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin," the documents state. Weeks later, Swift texted Lively, "You won" and "You did it," adding that "Never has a cancellation been reversed so fast."

Texts from the 2023 filming period also surfaced. In one, ABC News reported that Lively told a journalist she "came home and cried" and referred to her co-star as "creeps." In another, she wrote to co-star Jenny Slate that she had seen "a general vibe that I'm not into" from Baldoni and added, "Never again! Lesson learned."

Baldoni, in his own messages during production, described Lively as holding a "nuclear bomb" by threatening not to promote the film unless she could participate in editing, the unsealed records show.

The January 2026 unsealing — which included emails and other exhibits — came as the case moved toward a summary judgment hearing. According to AP News, Lively's attorney, Sigrid McCawley, said after the hearing that the texts were irrelevant to the core claims of harassment and that her client had shielded friends from involvement. Baldoni's attorney described Lively's grievances as petty.

The disclosures are the latest in a series of court filings that have made private communications public as both sides prepare for trial. Earlier leaks in late 2024 involved text messages from Baldoni's publicists discussing reputation management. Baldoni's camp insists that the unfavorable press surrounding Lively wasn't orchestrated; they claim it arose naturally, without any behind-the-scenes maneuvering.

Lively's side has pointed to the volume of evidence, including witness accounts, to support her allegations.

The case has drawn attention to on-set dynamics in Hollywood and the role of crisis public relations. It could feature testimony from Swift and other celebrities named in filings, though their involvement remains limited to discovery so far. The film itself, a romantic drama adapted from Hoover's novel, opened to strong box office returns in summer 2024 before the public dispute intensified.

Lively has alleged specific incidents during production, including unscripted kissing and comments that created a hostile environment. Baldoni has countered that Lively sought greater creative control and that the disputes were professional disagreements. Both sides have said they look forward to presenting their cases in court.

As the May 2026 trial date approaches, additional documents could become public, keeping the focus on the private messages that have already emerged.