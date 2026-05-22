Tennis icon Serena Williams is once again commanding attention online after a recent Instagram video sparked praise from fans who say the retired athlete has regained the signature confidence and curves that once defined her public image.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Williams shared a short video on social media this week showing herself walking outdoors in a leopard-print maxi dress paired with a cropped black blazer. The clip quickly gained traction online, with fans focusing on the tennis legend's toned physique and confident appearance.

"Someone told me I need to slow down..." Williams captioned the video, which featured Juvenile's hit song "Slow Motion" playing midway through the post.

The video arrives months after Williams faced criticism and speculation about her appearance following several public outings, including her appearance at a pre-Met Gala event hosted by Anna Wintour. At the event, Williams wore a bold red gown designed by LaQuan Smith that generated mixed reactions online.

Serena Williams arrive at the pre met gala dinner in an astonishing outfit. pic.twitter.com/ZP9O0agIz8 — 𝒆𝒏𝒙𝒄𝒉 (@EN0CX) May 4, 2026

Some fans previously expressed concern that Williams appeared noticeably slimmer after revealing she had used GLP-1 medication while struggling to lose weight following the birth of her second daughter, Adira Ohanian.

Williams opened up about her postpartum physical and emotional struggles in a 2025 interview with People magazine. She explained that despite dieting and intense training, she was unable to lose weight naturally after childbirth.

"I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be no matter what I did," Williams said at the time. "No matter how much I trained, it just wasn't happening."

Serena Williams Showcases Toned Figure After Dramatic Weight Loss

The 23-time Grand Slam champion later revealed she lost more than 30 pounds and began feeling healthier and more energetic after starting the treatment. Williams said the weight loss improved her mobility, energy levels and overall well-being.

Her latest social media post appears to have shifted public conversation in her favor. Supporters flooded the comment section with praise, with many jokingly celebrating what they called the return of her famous curves.

"We just glad it came back," one fan commented, while another referenced viral song lyrics to celebrate the moment.

Williams retired from professional tennis in 2022 but has remained highly visible through her business ventures, fashion appearances and beauty brand, WYN Beauty. Away from tennis, Serena has taken to fashion and lifestyle blogging, and has received acclaim for her changing fashion sense and honest talks about parenting and body image.