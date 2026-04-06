Savannah Guthrie returned to NBC's "Today" on April 6 as the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, entered its eighth week.

Guthrie appeared on the morning show for the first time since stepping away in early February, when her mother was reported missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 1. The investigation has remained active since then, with authorities treating the case as a possible kidnapping and saying they believed Nancy was taken from her home.

Before returning to the air, Guthrie visited the "Today" studio in New York to thank colleagues for their support, and NBC later confirmed she would come back on April 6. Her return followed weeks of public attention on the case, including repeated appeals for information from the family, according to Variety.

Authorities have said the Guthrie family was cooperative and should not be viewed as suspects. On Feb. 16, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Savannah Guthrie, her siblings, and their spouses had been cleared as possible suspects, and later reports repeated that they were never officially treated as suspects by police. The family also gave investigators access to vehicles, homes, and phones as part of the inquiry.

The search has produced at least one person detained for questioning. On Feb. 9, deputies detained an individual in south Tucson with FBI help and prepared to search a location linked to that person, but later reports said the man was released after questioning. As of early April, reports said investigators still had no direct suspect in the case, Newsweek reported.

Officials have also focused on surveillance and neighborhood footage. Investigators asked neighbors for security video from around Jan. 11, and they reviewed doorbell-camera footage showing a masked person carrying what appeared to be a weapon near Nancy Guthrie's home.

NBC also reported that the FBI labeled the masked person a suspect in early coverage, while Sheriff Chris Nanos later said investigators believed they understood the motive but would not disclose it.

Guthrie has been a central figure at NBC for years. She joined "Today" as a co-anchor in 2012 and has remained one of the show's main hosts, often leading the program's first hour and major news coverage, as per NBC News.