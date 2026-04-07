Miley Cyrus is again caught in family tension after reconnecting with Billy Ray Cyrus during the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special." Reports say that the move has upset Tish Cyrus, who still has a strained view of her ex-husband.

The special marked 20 years since "Hannah Montana" premiered and brought Miley back to the role that made her a star. Miley and Billy Ray appeared together in the project, and Miley said it feels good when her family is getting along.

Billy Ray and Tish had a long and difficult marriage that ended in 2022 after more than 28 years together. Tish said the marriage had been in a bad place for a long time and that she stayed too long because she feared being alone, according to Perez Hilton.

The couple first met when Tish was 23 or 24, according to Tish's own later comments. Over the years, they built a family together and also faced earlier split attempts in 2010 and 2013 before finally divorcing in 2022.

Their divorce was filed on the grounds of irreconcilable differences, and court papers said they had not lived together for more than two years. Tish later said the relationship "fell apart" after she stopped trying to change herself to fit the marriage.

Since the split, both have moved on. Billy Ray has been dating Elizabeth Hurley, while Tish married actor Dominic Purcell in 2023, People reported.

Miley's siblings are not all closing the door on Billy Ray. Reports say Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus are open to rebuilding ties with him, even as the family remains divided on the issue.

Miley has tried to reduce public speculation about a feud with her mother. In 2025, she said Tish is still her best friend and that the two are too close for drama to break them apart.

The family has also had smaller public moments that fueled questions. In May 2025, Tish briefly unfollowed Miley on Instagram, which led to more talk about a rift before both later said it was a mistake, as per Huffpost.