Miley Cyrus confirmed in Disney's "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" that she dated Dylan Sprouse when they were both young Disney Channel stars. The reveal came during an on-camera conversation that revisited Cyrus' early years on "Hannah Montana."

Cyrus said the relationship happened secretly and described Sprouse as her boyfriend and crush. She also said she thought he was adorable, confirming a long-discussed detail from her Disney Channel past.

The special premiered on Disney+ and Hulu on Mar. 24 as part of the 20th anniversary celebration for "Hannah Montana," which first aired in 2006, according to Perez Hilton.

Disney said the special included an interview with Cyrus hosted by Alex Cooper, cast guest appearances, archival footage, and revived sets such as the Stewart family living room and the Hannah Montana closet.

For years, fans had speculated that Cyrus and Sprouse dated during the Disney Channel era, but neither star had publicly confirmed the relationship. The confirmation arrived as part of a wider look back at Cyrus' early career and the show that introduced her to a global audience, EOnline reported.

"Hannah Montana" was a major hit for Disney Channel. The series premiere drew 5.4 million viewers, the highest-rated premiere episode in Disney Channel history at the time, and one episode later reached 10.7 million viewers.

The show also delivered strong season averages, with about 4.04 million viewers in season one and 4.74 million in seasons two and three. It went on to earn four consecutive Emmy nominations, two BAFTA wins, and multiple Teen Choice Awards, showing its broad reach beyond Disney Channel's core audience.

The anniversary special also highlighted the show's music and nostalgia. Reports from the event said it featured musical numbers, including "The Best of Both Worlds," along with behind-the-scenes stories and reunion moments with cast members.

Cyrus began the series at age 13, playing Miley Stewart, a girl balancing ordinary life with pop-star fame. The anniversary event framed that role as the start of a career that turned Cyrus into one of Disney's biggest stars and kept "Hannah Montana" relevant 20 years later, as per 1News.