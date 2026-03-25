Miley Cyrus playfully called out her neighbor Alex Cooper during the premiere of the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special," joking that the podcast star was "kind of creepy" for moving next door to her.

The moment happened Monday night at Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood, where fans gathered to celebrate the long-awaited reunion event.

Cooper, 31, hosted the special, but Cyrus, 33, took a lighthearted jab while speaking to the crowd.

"Alex being a superfan, kinda creepy, she's also my neighbor, which is also creepy," Cyrus said, drawing laughs from the audience, Independent reported.

She added, "She got money, and then she moved next door to me, so there was no other host."

Cyrus continued the joke by recalling a past meeting. "Yeah, it was weird. She's like, 'Oh my god, you live here?' She interviewed me at my house five years ago, you know damn well where I live!"

Despite the teasing, Cyrus made it clear there were no hard feelings. She thanked Cooper for hosting the event and praised her dedication to the beloved Disney series.

"Thank you for being this host. Thank you for being so insanely dedicated to 'Hannah Montana,'" she said.

Miley Cyrus jokes about “superfan”Alex Cooper being “creepy” for moving next door to her:



“She's like ‘oh my god you live here?’ she interviewed me at my house like 5 years ago, you know damn well where I live.” pic.twitter.com/h4xATDzjQi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2026

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Fan Love

The playful exchange highlighted the close and humorous dynamic between the two. Cyrus had previously shared that Cooper played a big role in shaping the anniversary special.

In an earlier interview, she said Cooper understood the show from a fan's point of view and helped bring that energy into the production.

Cooper contributed ideas for the set, music, and even helped arrange a cameo from Selena Gomez. Cyrus admitted that she did not fully realize how much certain friendships from the show meant to fans until working on the project.

According to PageSix, the special also includes a personal opening scene, where Cyrus drives from her Malibu home to the Hollywood soundstage. She shared that this idea came from Cooper, who wanted to connect the singer's real life with her iconic character's story.

The "Hannah Montana" series originally aired from 2006 to 2011 and followed a teenager living a double life as a pop star.