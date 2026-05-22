Jennifer Lopez is allegedly upset following her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez's HBO Max docuseries, "Alex vs. ARod', failed to mention her, sparking rumors of tension and a desire for a public response from the singer.

Perez Hilton reported that the retired baseball star's documentary offers an intimate look at his career and personal life, including interviews about past relationships, notably with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. However, Lopez, who was engaged to Rodriguez for two years before their 2021 split, was completely omitted from the series.

An insider told Radar Online on Wednesday that Lopez was bracing to be in that documentary, and the absence of any mention of her was very shocking and actually really embarrassing. Sources say she was especially hurt because of the documentary's focus on Rodriguez's mistakes and regrets regarding other relationships, yet no acknowledgment of their high-profile romance.

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Lopez and Rodriguez ended their engagement after reports surfaced of Rodriguez allegedly communicating with reality star Madison LeCroy. Although Rodriguez denied any wrongdoing, Lopez ended the relationship and later rekindled her romance with actor Ben Affleck, which reportedly added to Rodriguez's frustration.

The insider added, "It's not hard to see why Alex wanted to gloss over that chapter of his life. It was incredibly embarrassing when Jennifer dumped him and went off with Ben, proclaiming that the actor was the true love of her life as if Alex never existed."

Lopez reportedly feels Rodriguez owes her an apology for how their relationship ended and is considering telling her side of the story to set the record straight. The insider remarked, "The fact that he didn't even acknowledge the pain he caused her has really triggered her. She's not going to let him just erase her from his history."

As the situation unfolds, fans and followers are left wondering if Lopez will respond publicly or if this silence will continue to fuel speculation.

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