Josh Duggar, the former reality TV personality convicted on child pornography charges, wrote in jailhouse emails that he is "convinced God wants me to work in politics still."

According to AOL, in a message sent from prison to his wife in February 2022, Duggar reflected on his priorities and family life. He wrote, "I have measured success sooo wrong all these years, and I have failed to break that chain with our kids until now."

Duggar said his family's focus on money had been misplaced. He added, "The materialistic focus in my family is not balanced enough and I have been so focused on money," and compared financial striving to "getting to next level on a video game financially, instead of taking a cruise, doing fun activities, traveling for missions, etc."

Claiming a change in his spiritual outlook following his arrest and conviction, Duggar wrote that "God" had "financially pulled (the) rug from under" the family and that he had been "refocused" on his faith. He continued, "I'm convinced God wants me to work in politics still. Specifically in criminal justice reform," the email reads.

Read more: Kendra Duggar Arrested for Child Endangerment as Joseph Duggar Faces Additional Charges

Before his legal troubles, Duggar — who rose to fame on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting — worked as a conservative activist and lobbyist. RadarOnline notes he served as executive director of FRC Action in 2013 and worked on presidential campaigns for Republican candidates, including Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum.

In other messages described by the outlet, Duggar wrote in June 2022 that "no one else," including his father and siblings, "really cares at all" about him and said, "They don't even believe in me and I think some really think I am some monster as portrayed by the government." He also accused his father of being "controlling and the manipulating" and said, "I could have just stood up to it and I should have."

Duggar was convicted in December 2021 and sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison. He has been incarcerated at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas since June 2022. The outlet reports his sentence was extended by several weeks after an unspecified "rules violation" and that his release date moved from December 2032 to Feb. 2, 2033. His cousin, Amy Duggar King, confirmed he was "again in solitary confinement," the outlet says.

READ MORE: Josh Duggar Speaks Out, Dismisses Molestation Claim Against Brother as "False Accusation"