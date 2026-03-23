19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar has publicly come to his brother's defense after a molestation allegation surfaced, rejecting the claim as a "false accusation" and thrusting the Duggar family back into the spotlight amid renewed scrutiny over its long history of abuse-related scandals.

Read more: Kendra Duggar Arrested for Child Endangerment as Joseph Duggar Faces Additional Charges

Josh talked about his brother's situation through his lawyers, from FCI Seagoville, a federal prison in Texas where he is serving a 12.5‑year sentence for receiving child sexual abuse material. Joseph Duggar was arrested in Tontitown, Arkansas, on 18 March on child molestation charges linked to a nine-year-old girl in Florida.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida said the case stems from a 2020 incident in Panama City Beach, when the girl, then aged nine, was on a family holiday. According to the sheriff's account, she later reported that Joseph asked her to sit on his lap and 'grazed her genitals' under a blanket. She told investigators the incidents stopped in 2020 after he apologized.

Josh Duggar's 'False Accusations' Claim And Joseph's Reported Admission

Josh Duggar's intervention has been channelled through two separate statements from his legal team. In comments to Us Weekly on 20 March, his attorney said Josh 'does not know the details of the claims that have been made against his brother' but insisted he understands the impact of public scrutiny on the family.

'Josh Duggar does not know the details of the claims that have been made against his brother, Joseph. But, he knows the media frenzy that any incident regarding his family creates,' the lawyer said. 'He feels for his brother because everything is amplified out of proportion by the media interest in his family. This makes the pain of the criminal justice process exponentially worse.'

'Josh prays for his brother', the lawyer said. 'And he hopes that he can stay strong. He too has felt the crushing wave of accusation that is powered by the media spectacle to which his family is subjected.'

Earlier the same day, in remarks to the Daily Mail, the lawyer said Josh was 'deeply saddened' to learn of the charges against Joseph and went further in challenging the allegations.

'Josh understands the stigma of being accused,' the attorney said. 'He lives with the painful reality of how false accusations can destroy a life. He understands how the targeting of a person for publicity can twist the truth into sensationalised fiction.'

A separate statement, cited in other reports, also noted that 'Josh and Joe are not in frequent communication'.

Police, meanwhile, say the case was brought back to authorities' attention when the girl's father confronted Joseph earlier this month. Investigators state that Joseph again admitted his behaviour, both to the father and to detectives from the Tontitown Police Department in Arkansas.

Joseph Duggar, 31, a married father-of-four, is facing counts of lewd and lascivious behaviour involving a victim under 12 and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Duggar Family Fractures Over Joseph Duggar Allegations

Other members of the Duggar family have struck a very different tone in public. Jill Duggar Dillard, one of the most outspoken siblings in recent years, said in a blog post that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, were 'shocked and heartbroken' when they learnt of Joseph's arrest from a friend's text message about media reports and an alleged confession.

'We strongly condemn abuse. We support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved,' their statement read. 'Our hearts go out to the innocent juvenile victim of this unspeakable crime and her family. We pray God gives her strength, comfort and hope, and that she is able to get all the help and support she needs and deserves in the days ahead.'

They also expressed sympathy for Joseph's wife, Kendra, saying they could not imagine 'the indescribable pain' she and the children were facing.

Years before his own arrest, Joseph himself had publicly commented on Josh's conduct. In a 2015 episode of the Duggar spin‑off Counting On, filmed after it emerged that Josh had molested five girls as a teenager, including four of his sisters, Joseph said it 'broke my heart' to learn that someone he respected had been 'living such a secret' life.

Josh, meanwhile, remains in prison after being convicted in 2021 of one count of receiving child sexual abuse material and one count of possessing such material; the possession count was later vacated.

He was sentenced to 151 months, or roughly 12.5 years, and is scheduled for release in October 2032, followed by 20 years of supervised release. He has pleaded not guilty and mounted multiple appeals, which the article notes have so far been denied.