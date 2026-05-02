A reported plan to hack protective drone systems and turn them against King Charles and President Donald Trump during the recent state visit to the United States has heightened awareness of evolving security threats.

RadarOnline reported that the plot emerged shortly after gunfire was heard outside the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where President Trump and top officials were rushed to safety. The incident ended with a suspect taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with Secret Service agents, with no injuries reported.

Shots fired outside Washington Hilton during 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Police and Secret Service responded quickly; one shooter reported dead, President Trump and attendees evacuated safely with no injuries inside pic.twitter.com/oqq8qIj9Wf — 𝕂𝕙𝕒𝕔𝕖𝕪🥷🏼 (@I_am_Khacey) April 26, 2026

The source familiar with security planning told StyleCaster, "There is a growing awareness that modern threats are evolving beyond traditional methods – the concern is no longer just physical proximity but technological vulnerability."

The source added, "The possibility of interference with defensive systems, including drones, is something planners are taking extremely seriously."

Despite no major security breach occurring during the visit, concerns remain as King Charles continues public engagements. The source emphasized the alarming nature of this risk: "What makes this particularly alarming is the idea that tools designed to protect could, in a worst-case scenario, be manipulated and used in the opposite way. That risk, however remote, is shaping the entire security posture."

The same source confirmed, "But the reality is hackers could very easily manipulate the drones that are in the air to protect Charles and Trump and turn them against them both." They also noted the possibility that "war drones" could be used against King Charles.

Another official involved in planning explained that all contingencies were considered for the state visit. "There has been a clear shift toward anticipating unconventional threats – not just the possibility of lone wolf attacks like Trump has had to deal with, but scenarios involving cyber interference or remote disruption," the source said.

Agencies coordinating security operated under the assumption that "any visible vulnerability could be exploited, particularly during high-profile international visits." The source detailed that "the King's itinerary has been managed with an exceptional level of precision, with every movement carefully timed and controlled to minimize exposure while still allowing key engagements, including those at the White House, to go ahead as planned."

President Trump reportedly referenced the White House Correspondents' Dinner incident while greeting King Charles and Queen Camilla on the South Lawn of the White House.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling told the New York Post that Trump said, "This shooting... ." King Charles then reportedly responded, "I'd rather not stand about here too long. I feel I shouldn't be here."

These remarks underscore that all parties involved were fully aware of existing and ongoing security risks during the high-profile visit.