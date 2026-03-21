Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar are both now facing serious legal trouble after new charges were filed in Arkansas, police confirmed Friday.

According to the Tontitown Police Department, the couple has each been charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.

Authorities said arrest warrants were issued as part of an ongoing investigation.

Kendra, 27, was taken into custody and later released after posting bond, while Joseph, 31, remains held at the Washington County Detention Center. He is also facing a separate case out of Florida.

According to PageSix, Police stressed that the Arkansas charges are "unrelated" to Joseph's Florida case.

However, they confirmed that the local investigation began after the allegations in Florida came to light.

Joseph was first arrested earlier in the week on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a child under 12. Authorities said the accusations stem from a 2020 family trip to Panama City Beach, Florida.

In a statement, police said, "The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap."

The report added that during the trip, he allegedly touched the child inappropriately and continued behavior that made her uncomfortable.

Joseph Duggar's Mugshot Released After He's Arrested for Allegedly 'Molesting Girl, 9' — As Reality Show Fans Beg Wife Kendra to 'Run' From 'Sick' Husband https://t.co/tJZaDMLy9m pic.twitter.com/3EMUsFCEnQ — Radar Online (@radar_online) March 19, 2026

Joseph Duggar Waives Extradition Hearing

The victim, who said she was 9 years old at the time, told investigators that the incidents happened more than once. She also said Joseph later apologized and stopped.

According to authorities, the situation came to light after the victim's father confronted Joseph earlier this month. Police said Joseph admitted his actions to both the father and investigators.

Joseph has since appeared in court virtually and waived his right to an extradition hearing. He is expected to be transferred to Florida to face those charges, US Magazine reported.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas case involving both Joseph and Kendra remains active. Officials have not shared further details, saying the investigation is still ongoing.

The couple, who married in 2017, share four children. Their family has not released an official statement about the new charges.

Reactions from extended family members have begun to surface. Amy Duggar said she was "sickened" by the situation, adding, "My first thoughts are with the victim, a child who deserved to be safe."