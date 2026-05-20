Actress and producer Eva Longoria has once again become the subject of online conversation as her glamorous appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival has sparked renewed speculation about her figure.

According to Reality Tea, the 51-year-old star stunned at the Cannes event on May 19 in a show-stopping maroon sequined dress by Sergio Hudson. The halter-style gown also featured a cutout detail above the bust and hugged Longoria's curves, and it quickly became a trending topic across social media.

While many fans praised the "Desperate Housewives" actress for her red carpet look, others focused on what they believed was a noticeable change in her hips and figure. Photos and videos from the event circulated online, prompting some viewers to speculate about whether Longoria may have undergone cosmetic enhancements.

As per Atlanta BlacK Star, one viral video showed Longoria walking through a hotel lobby before greeting her husband, José Antonio Bastón, with a kiss near an elevator. Bastón appeared wearing a brace on his right arm. The clip also drew attention from viewers who commented on the actress' silhouette and curvier appearance.

"What did she do to her hips?" one social media user wrote beneath the video.

Others echoed similar reactions online, with some suggesting the actress may have used implants or cosmetic procedures to enhance her figure. Another commenter wrote, "Love Eva..always have...her fitness is second to none...but imo..she looked better without the butt implants...had a fab butt before."

A third user commented in French, "Long live the bistouri but well done and natural," referring to a surgical scalpel.

Despite the speculation, Longoria has never publicly confirmed undergoing plastic surgery. However, she has openly discussed using non-invasive cosmetic treatments after giving birth to her son, Santiago.

In a previous interview, Longoria had discussed her choice to undergo treatments to tighten her skin post-pregnancy, despite leading a healthy life with exercise and a proper diet. She credited radiofrequency-based procedures, including Evolve Transform and Morpheus8, for helping restore her confidence.

"When I had my son, Santi, I needed some sort of life hack to help me tighten the skin again," Longoria said. "I was working out, and I was eating well, and I was sleeping, and I was doing everything right."

The actress added that the treatments complemented her existing fitness routine and helped stimulate collagen production.

While online speculation surrounding her appearance continues, many fans defended Longoria and applauded her glamorous Cannes fashion moment. Several admirers flooded social media with compliments praising her elegance, beauty and timeless style.

For now, Longoria appears unfazed by the conversation, continuing to embrace high-fashion moments on international red carpets.