Eva Longoria didn't stick around in the United States after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

The 49-year-old actress revealed that she and her family fled the United States following Trump's presidential victory over current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speaking to 'Marie Claire' for her November 2024 cover story, the star discussed how she and husband José Baston and 6-year-old son Santiago have split their time living in both Spain and Mexico since. Occasionally they travel to Europe and South America for Longoria's film and TV work, though she rarely makes the trip back to Los Angeles, proclaiming that chapter in her life is "done."

"I'm privileged," she admitted. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

Though she mostly lives outside of the States, Longoria still believes in the country and identifies as part of it, with nine generations of her family residing in Texas over time.

But the 'Desperate Housewives' alum was left reeling after endorsing and spending time working for and with the Harris campaign, as evidenced by her many speeches, social media posts, and other communications urging the community, especially Latinos and marginalized individuals, to get out and exercise their right to vote.

"The shocking part is not that he won," she said of Trump claiming a victory as president-elect. "It's that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office."

Still, Longoria believes that the "fight continues" for both women and Hispanic Democratic candidates. However, she's more reticent about the future of the United States.

"If he keeps his promises," she said of Trump, "it's going to be a scary place."

Despite the fact that the election is now over and with much to consider following the results, Longoria is thinking about ways to communicate how both the government and politics inherently can affect lives in America and beyond.

"Either you participate in that or you let somebody else hold the power."