Nick Reiner is asking a Los Angeles court to release money from a $1.5 million family trust so he can pay for his legal defense in a murder case where he could face the death penalty.

His lawyers filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court asking for the money from the trust, which was set up in 1993 by Rob and Michele Reiner, to be released right away or at least in part.

The filing says any delay hurts his ability to prepare his defense and claims that trust leaders are wrongly blocking money that already belongs to him. It also argues that the trustee has used shifting excuses and even paid legal fees to fight the release, which the petition says goes against the trust's rules.

According to Deadline, a hearing on the matter is scheduled for August 17 before Judge Ruben Garca in Los Angeles. The case stems from charges that Nick Reiner killed his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, and he has been in custody since his arrest, facing life in prison or possibly execution.

His former lawyer, Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case earlier after funding problems, while public defender Kimberly Greene now represents him.

In a separate dispute, the trust's current and incoming trustees are also in disagreement over control of the funds, adding more legal conflict to the case.

Nick Reiner says he needs money from his trust fund to help pay for his defense team, specifically to rehire famed defense attorney Alan Jackson, according to a new court filing. pic.twitter.com/GTXJqt8o4q — ABC News (@ABC) June 10, 2026

Nick Reiner Pushes to Unlock Trust Money

Prosecutors have not yet said whether they will seek the death penalty as the case continues to move through the court system.

According to the filing, Nick was supposed to receive half of the trust when he turned 30, but he has not received the payment. The petition also says the remaining funds are set to be distributed when he turns 35, and that no court has found him legally incompetent to manage the money, EW reported.

Former defense attorney Alan Jackson submitted a statement saying his firm remains willing to represent Nick again if payment issues are resolved and alternative fee arrangements are made.

The petition also asks the court to stop changes in trustees, arguing that switching control could delay access to funds again and freeze accounts during a critical time in the case.

The court hearing on the trust dispute is set for August 17, while the criminal case continues with evidence being reviewed ahead of a September court date.

Nick Reiner is petitioning a Los Angeles court to access a $1.5 million trust fund to fund his defense in a murder case where he faces possible death penalty.