Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new civil lawsuit alleging that he and several former talent agents conspired to create fake entertainment industry opportunities that allowed minors to be placed in vulnerable situations.

Per AllHipHop, the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, was brought by an anonymous former child actor who claims he was sexually assaulted by Combs during a networking event in the Hollywood Hills in 2007.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff had been working in the entertainment industry since 2004 and attended what he believed was a legitimate industry gathering. The lawsuit alleges that Combs approached him under the guise of discussing a potential project before leading him into a private room.

The plaintiff claims that alcohol was provided before an alleged sexual assault occurred. The lawsuit further accuses the actor's former agents of helping facilitate the encounter.

At the center of the filing is the allegation that the agents and Combs worked together to present certain events as professional networking opportunities while allegedly creating access to underage performers. The complaint contends that the arrangement amounted to a coordinated effort designed to exploit aspiring child actors, Combs has strongly denied the allegations.

His spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, dismissed the lawsuit as false and ridiculous, stating that Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone, and that includes any child. The spokesperson further characterized the lawsuit as another attempt by accusers seeking financial compensation through litigation.

The latest lawsuit adds to the mounting legal challenges facing the Bad Boy Records founder. More than 100 civil lawsuits have been filed against Combs in recent years, alleging various forms of misconduct spanning multiple decades.

Meanwhile, separate legal proceedings involving former members of Combs' inner circle continue to develop. According to HotNewHipHop, former chief of staff Kristina "KK" Khorram recently secured a partial legal victory when a California judge dismissed several claims brought by former assistant Phil Pines.

The outlet reported that emotional-distress and constructive-termination claims were dismissed, although other allegations, including claims related to sex trafficking, sexual battery and workplace misconduct, may be refiled through an amended complaint.

Combs remains incarcerated while serving a 50-month federal prison sentence related to prostitution-related offenses. His projected release date is currently listed as April 2028, though appeals and ongoing litigation could affect that timeline.

The allegations in the latest lawsuit have not been proven in court and Combs maintains he did nothing wrong. The case is expected to move through the civil court system with both sides ramping up their arguments.