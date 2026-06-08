Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry reunited in Los Angeles to celebrate a major milestone in their daughter Nahla's life as she graduated from high school, marking a rare public moment of family unity years after their well-documented custody and child support battles.

Halle Berry, 59, arrived at the ceremony at California State University with her fiancé Van Hunt, wearing a black blouse, wide-leg jeans, and sunglasses. She appeared relaxed as she walked into the venue ahead of the graduation, focused on supporting her daughter on her big day.

Gabriel Aubry, 49, attended separately and was seen leaving the event in a gray suit, white sneakers, and sunglasses.

While the former couple did not appear together publicly, both were present to mark the graduation of their 18-year-old daughter, Nahla.

Berry and Aubry were together from 2005 to 2010 and share daughter Nahla, who was just a toddler when they split, People reported.

After their breakup, the two entered a custody arrangement in 2012 that aimed to divide parenting time equally. Their post-split years later included legal disputes over child support, which were eventually adjusted by the courts.

Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry Reunite to Attend Daughter Nahla’s High School Graduation https://t.co/XDBMRQGkJx — People (@people) June 7, 2026

Halle Berry Marks Quiet Family Moment

Despite that difficult history, both parents have remained part of Nahla's life. Thursday's graduation showed a quieter, more personal chapter for the former couple, centered fully on their daughter's achievement rather than past conflict.

According to PageSix, Berry, known for films like "Monster's Ball," has often spoken about balancing motherhood and career.

In past interviews, she has expressed pride in watching her children grow into independent young adults and emphasized supporting their paths without pressure.

The graduation also highlighted how much Nahla has grown up in the public eye. Berry has largely kept her daughter's life private over the years, only occasionally sharing moments like early academic achievements and family celebrations.

For Aubry, the ceremony marked another moment of co-parenting presence alongside Berry, years after a highly publicized legal and personal chapter that included custody disputes and financial negotiations. At the time, court rulings set and later adjusted monthly support arrangements as Nahla grew older.

Berry's personal life has also moved forward. She has been in a relationship with musician Van Hunt since 2020.