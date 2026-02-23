Nick Reiner's court appearance lasted less than 10 minutes and it set the stage for what could become a pivotal next phase in the murder case tied to the deaths of his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner.

According to Page Six, Reiner, 32, entered today Monday February 23 a not guilty plea to two counts of first-degree murder during a brief arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The plea was entered on his behalf by a public defender, marking the first formal court appearance since the Public Defender's Office took over the case following the withdrawal of private counsel earlier this year. Reiner remains jailed without bail.

The hearing itself was procedural and tightly controlled. Reiner spoke only to confirm his next court date, set for April 29. No arguments were presented, no evidence was discussed and no statements were made by prosecutors or family members.

That April 29 appearance is expected to move the case beyond formality and into substantive pretrial territory.

Legal experts say the next hearing will likely involve discussions of pretrial motions, discovery timelines and potential evidentiary issues. Prosecutors may begin outlining how they intend to proceed under the special-circumstances charges, while the defense is expected to signal early strategy, including whether mental health evaluations or competency issues will be raised.

Reiner faces two counts of first-degree murder stemming from the December 14 stabbing deaths of his parents inside their West Los Angeles home. Authorities have said both victims died from multiple sharp-force injuries. Investigators arrested Reiner hours after the bodies were discovered.

Because the charges include special circumstances, the case carries the possibility of life in prison without parole. California law also allows for the death penalty in such cases, though prosecutors have not announced whether they will seek it. District Attorney Nathan Hochman has previously said his office intends to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.