Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary Black Sabbath frontman who passed away last year, was driven not only by his well-known struggles with drugs and alcohol but by an insatiable hunger for life itself, according to a new book by heavy metal scholar Keith Kahn-Harris.

Osbourne, who died on July 22, 2025, at age 76, was famous for his battles with addiction. But Kahn-Harris' book, "The Beautiful Death of Ozzy Osbourne: How Metal Teaches Us to Live," paints a broader portrait of the rock icon's compulsive appetite for new experiences — from French snails to luxury cologne and even burritos.

"To borrow a quote from Ozzy's son Jack, Ozzy 'swallowed the galaxy' and didn't know what to do with it," Kahn-Harris said. "He was insatiable. He got addicted to more or less everything."

Sources close to the Osbourne family told Radar Online that Ozzy's biggest addiction was not drugs but living life at maximum intensity. Whether it was food, travel, fragrances or fame, Osbourne reportedly threw himself into everything with a passion and enthusiasm that was impossible to experience halfway.

The book recounts surprising details, including a sudden obsession with eating French snails daily after a trip to France and his decades-long loyalty to the gothic fragrance No. 88 by Czech & Speake. Fans may also recall his addiction to burritos, which became a humorous highlight on the reality TV show The Osbournes.

Despite his legendary excesses with alcohol, cocaine, prescription medication and tobacco — which threatened his health and career — Kahn-Harris argues that Ozzy's restless pursuit of stimulation fueled both his greatest successes and his darkest moments.

"He was never really in control of himself," Kahn-Harris said. "His whole life was so implausible."

An insider added that Ozzy's constant contradictions were central to his appeal. "One moment he was terrifying, the next he was funny, vulnerable or unexpectedly thoughtful. That unpredictability is why fans connected with him so deeply."

The inspiration for the book came from Osbourne's emotional farewell concert in Birmingham last year, where he appeared seated on a throne while battling Parkinson's disease. Kahn-Harris described the performance as "intense, heartbreaking but also life-affirming."

"When you look closely at anything Ozzy does, you'll find something that doesn't fit," he said. "Ozzy teaches us always to expect the unexpected, to live life right to the end.

In separate news, Sharon and Jack Osbourne are addressing criticism over their plan to digitally recreate the late Ozzy Osbourne using artificial intelligence, calling the project a respectful effort to preserve his legacy for future generations.

The Osbournes discussed the initiative on their podcast Friday, emphasizing that the AI version of Ozzy is based on what they call "digital DNA" technology and is tightly controlled by the family to ensure authenticity.

"Technology moves on," Sharon Osbourne said, as quoted by People. "For somebody to turn around to me and say I'm doing a cash grab, no. You don't know my husband. I know my husband. And my husband would say to me over and over: 'How long do you think I'll be remembered?'"

Ozzy Osbourne, known as the "Prince of Darkness," died in July 2025 at age 76. The project aims to keep his memory alive through a digital avatar created from approved source material.

Jack Osbourne described the technology as "closed AI," which is not connected to the internet and draws only on verified information from Ozzy's life and words. "It's not about pretending he's still alive," Jack said. "It's making sure he's never forgotten."

The family unveiled the AI avatar last month at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas. Jack explained at the event that the technology allows users to easily generate content featuring Digital Ozzy by selecting from templates and prompts.

The company behind the project, Hyperreal, uses patented technology to create avatars from curated and consented materials, according to its CEO.

Jack also said he discussed the idea with his father before his death, with Ozzy expressing support. "It's really cool, and it's something I think my dad would be into," Jack said.

The Osbournes emphasized that the project is intended to be tasteful and respectful, ensuring that Ozzy's legacy endures for their family and fans worldwide.