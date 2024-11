Everything you need to know Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2024 🦃🍂🍁 @macys 📆November 28th ⏰8:00 am to 12:00 pm Route & Viewing Points: 📍❌Starts on West 77th & Central Park West at 8:30 am (NO VIEWING POINT) 📍⭐️VIEWING POINT from 75th to 61s. Recommended to arrive between 5:30 to 6:00 am to grab a good spot! 📍⭐️VIEWING POINT from West 59th st to 38th st 📍❌RESTRICTING VIEWING on 6th ave. Between 34th and 38th. National Television Broadcast Limits viewing here. 📍❌The Parade ends in front of Macy’s Herald Square NO VIEWING POINT For more information visit their website Link in Bio 📺 Also you can Watch it on TV, NBC & Peacock 🎈What to expect: 22 Balloons, 7 Balloonnicles, 33 Floats, 11 Marching Bands, 24 Performers, 28 Clown Crews & 4 Performance Groups. 🎤 Performers like Bishop Briggs, Charli D’Amelio, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon, Natti Natasha, Sebastian Yatra and many more will be at the parade! This year we have 5 NEW BALLOONS! 🎈 Minnie Mouse, Extraordinary Noorah & The Elf on the Shelf, Gabby, Goku, Marshall from PAW Patrol & Spider-Man. For the FULL LINE UP visit their website Link in Bio Things to do in NYC this Fall, Winter in NYC, Navidad en Nueva York, Thanks Giving Parade in NYC, Macy’s Thanks Giving Parade full information, Where to watch the Macy’s Thanks Giving Parade #macysparade #macysthanksgivingdayparade #macysthanksgivingparade #nyctravel #nyctravelguide #nyc #whattodoinnyc #fallthingstodo #thanksgivingday #travelnyc #newyorkcity #thingstodonyc #explorenyctoday