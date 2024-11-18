Jimmy Fallon and Jon Hamm welcomed rock band Creed back into their lives with arms wide open.

The pair, sporting yellow jackets and leather pants, transformed into their alternative rock personas while reminiscing about recreating the band's 1999 hit "With Arms Wide Open."

"Jon, you know, there's something I've been meaning to talk to you about: Do you remember when we used to be Creed?" Fallon asked the 'Mad Men' star.

"Oh, of course I remember. We were the lead singer of the band Creed," Hamm replied.

As the pair looked back on their time "as Creed," the live feed cut to footage of the pair sharing space in a bird's nest while reaching into each other's jacket pockets for snacks.

While Fallon is certainly no stranger to musical parodies or singing on 'The Tonight Show,' it's rare to see Hamm participating in similar shenanigans.

They sang and held each other while their long locks blew about in the breeze.

"Those were crazy times, man," Hamm reflected after the video ended. "That was the best, when we were Creed," Fallon agreed.

The pair had been miming Creed frontman Scott Stapp instead of being superimposed over the singer, who appeared in the original music video.

The band has experienced an unexpected cultural renaissance as of late, and this video just added more fuel to the fire.

Once a favorite target of music critics and internet mockery, Creed has since found new life on TikTok, with their hits climbing Billboard charts and resonating with a new generation of listeners.

Speaking to 'PEOPLE' back in March 2024, Stapp ventured a guess as to why the music has found a resurgence in popularity as of late. "I think it kind of repaired some of the pain and frustration and hurt that we experienced, in not understanding why the narrative turned," he said.

The band is currently on the road now with a slate of new shows and stops across the United States.